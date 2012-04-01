Watch it here on Calciomercato.com:

Juventus are beating Monaco 2-0 (4-0 aggregate) thanks to goals from Mario Mandzukic and Dani Alves (who also assisted the Croatian striker's goal) as they are one step away from reaching the UCL final in Cardiff (most likely against Zidane's Real Madrid). Monaco will try to respond but it is now too late for them as Juve haven't conceded a single goal in this years knockout phase of the UCL. Here is some live atmosphere from the Juventus stadium.