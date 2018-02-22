Watch: Giuseppe Rossi scores first Serie A goal since 2014

It’s largely a story of what could have been for Giuseppe Rossi, a player whose career has been riddled injuries. However, the 31-year-old’s fortunes finally took an upward turn today as he got on the score sheet with an equalizer against Fiorentina in the 64th minute. In fact, it is Rossi’s first Serie A goal since 2014.



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">GOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! And of all people, look who it is that gets the equalizer, Giuseppe <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rossi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rossi</a> scores his first <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SerieA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SerieA</a> goal since January 2014. 1-1 | 64' <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GenoaFiorentina?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GenoaFiorentina</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y0TgbSO4Xl">pic.twitter.com/Y0TgbSO4Xl</a></p>— SerieAchannel (@SerieAchannel) <a href="https://twitter.com/SerieAchannel/status/993135379355262977?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 6, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>



