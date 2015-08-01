Watch: Goalkeeper gets two-year ban after refusing to save penalty

This images coming from Vietnam are pretty incredible. Players of Vietnamese Premier League side Long An decided to stop playing their league game against Ho Chi Minh City yesterday night after that the referee had awarded a penalty kick to their rivals.



The referee blew his whistle ten minutes before the end of the game to award a penalty kick to Ho Chi Minh City and not only players of side Long An stopped the game remaining still until the end of the match, but their goalkeeper literally refused to save the shot from the spot.



The Vietnamese FA has banned the goalkeeper for two years, whilst Long An manager has been suspended for the next three seasons. Long An have apologized with the Vietnamese FA and will not appeal the decision.

