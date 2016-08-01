Neymar Jr on

Brazil have become the first team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup thanks to an easy 3-0 win over Paraguay yesterday night. The Seleçao’s goals came courtesy of Coutinho, Neymar and Marcelo with the Barcelona star who claimed the spotlight scoring Brazil’s second goal and providing assists for both his teammates. Neymar also missed a penalty before he bagged in the 2-0. Brazil sit first in the table and are enjoying a nine-point lead over second placed Colombia.