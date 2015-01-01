You can watch the goal right here:

GOAL HIGUAIN!!! Monaco 0-1 Juventus pic.twitter.com/yjNoOu56Lc — Serie A News (@TransfersCalcio) May 3, 2017

Gonzalo Higuain came up big so far for Juventus as he scored an important away goal for them in their game against Monaco in the semi-finals of the UCL. Dybala started the move off with a great play and Dani Alves assisted Higuain with a great back-heel. The Argentine front-man then finished it off cooly as Allgeri's team now have a big advantage. Let's now see how Monaco responds....