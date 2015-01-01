Watch Higuain's second goal of the game right here via (@TransfersCalcio):

GOAL HIGUAIN!! Monaco 0-2 Juventus pic.twitter.com/GAi8cWj82y — Serie A News (@TransfersCalcio) May 3, 2017

Gonzalo Higuain is having a superb game as he scored yet again for Juve against Monaco. After Ronaldo yesterday (and his 3 goals), Higuain has now scored two for Allegri's team as they are now also getting closer to the UCL final. If Monaco do not score one soon, it will be very hard for them to come back in this tie as Juve rarely concede goals.