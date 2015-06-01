Here are the top 10 midfielders in Europe. Will Pogba be there? (Pics)
21 February at 22:00Who is the best midfielder to play in Europe (and in the World)? If you ask this question to 10 different people, you might get 10 different answers. CIES (via IlBianconero) established their list of the top midfielders in Europe based on the past 6 months of football as you can view the top 10 players in our gallery section bellow. Will Pogba be there? You will have to click on our gallery section to find out, right here on Calciomercato.com.
Go to comments