History has been made: Neymar's first nutmeg in a PSG shirt - pic.twitter.com/rTdIdEhC25 — COPA90 US (@COPA90US) August 13, 2017

Neymar gets his first assist for PSG to set up Cavani… It’s a lovely one, too. pic.twitter.com/bnwoutO2Zf — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 13, 2017

Today is Neymar's first game in a PSG shirt as they took on Guingamp in the French Ligue 1. In the end, PSG came away with a solid 3-0 win. Neymar got off to a great start as he produced a nice assist on Cavani's goal. He then also scored his first goal in a PSG shirt as he tapped home a Cavani pass.You can take a look at Neymar's first assist and goal in a PSG shirt (as well as a nutmeg) right here as he got off to a great start for his new club (via Twitter feeds) :