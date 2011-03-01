Watch: Here is Neymar's first assist and first goal in a Psg shirt
13 August at 22:35Today is Neymar's first game in a PSG shirt as they took on Guingamp in the French Ligue 1. In the end, PSG came away with a solid 3-0 win. Neymar got off to a great start as he produced a nice assist on Cavani's goal. He then also scored his first goal in a PSG shirt as he tapped home a Cavani pass.
You can take a look at Neymar's first assist and goal in a PSG shirt (as well as a nutmeg) right here as he got off to a great start for his new club (via Twitter feeds) :
History has been made: Neymar's first nutmeg in a PSG shirt - pic.twitter.com/rTdIdEhC25— COPA90 US (@COPA90US) August 13, 2017
Neymar gets his first assist for PSG to set up Cavani… It’s a lovely one, too. pic.twitter.com/bnwoutO2Zf— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 13, 2017
And Neymar puts in his first goal for #PSG #PSGEAG #Neymar pic.twitter.com/gGoKn2IclJ— Dave (@DesTaquito) August 13, 2017
