Herta Berlin fans did not take Robert Lewandowski’s equalizer very well as they reportedly split at the Bavarians’ boss Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the game. The Italian tactician responded showing the middle finger to his opponents’ fans sparking controversies around Germany. The former Real Madrid and AC Milan boss explained to German broadcasters ARD that the reason of his gesture.







“It’s true, I showed them the middle finger - Ancelotti said – because they split at me at the end of the game.”



