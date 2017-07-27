The International Champions Cup continued as European giants preseason training is well underway. After having played their city rivals, next was a friendly between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, played in Singapore. The match was well contested between both sides, but Inter striker Eder converted two headers from well placed crosses to lift the Italian side over Ancelotti and the German club. Bayern had chances as well and came close, but failed to find the net on the night. Check out the highlights:

