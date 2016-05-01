Watch Highlights: Final: 3-2, Juve-PSG in Miami
27 July at 20:20Juventus and PSG continued their preseason training in the USA with a friendly match in the International Challenge Cup? In Miami, Florida. Juve were first to get on the board with a Higuain goal, only to be equalized through an excellent Di Maria pass. Juve surged ahead with a fine effort from Claudio Marchisio, assisted by teenage sensation Moise Kean. PSG fought back through a Pastore goal, but were eventually undone by another goal by Marchisio. Check out the highlights from the match.
