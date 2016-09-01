Watch Higuain’s top 10 Serie A goals as star striker prepares for heated Napoli return

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain will face his former club Napoli tomorrow in a key Serie A clash. Tomorrow’s San Paolo showdown will be the first time Higuain plays against Napoli away since he joined the Old Lady last summer in a stunning € 90 million move. Higuain does not expect a warm welcome on the day of his return to Naples as he prepares to be booed each time he will touch the ball. Higuain became the best Serie A striker in a single campaign as he managed 36 goals in 35 goals last term before moving to Juventus. Juventus have already faced Napoli twice this season with Higuain who scored one in both games, failing to celebrate against his old teammates. Calciomercato.com’s Andrea Menon has selected the 10 best goals of Gonzalo Higuain in Serie A.







