Watch: Ibra elbow and Tyrone Mings stamp go unpunished as Mou lashes out against Bournemouth defender
04 March at 16:11Manchester United could not manage to beat Bournemouth in a home Premier League clash today as José Mourinho’s side were held to 1-1 draw by the ‘Cherries’. All the talk for the rest of the week, however, is going to be the ‘fight’ between Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings and Zlatan Ibramovic. The latter elbowed the Englishman at the end of the first half after that Mings had landed on his head just a few minutes before.
Is that all? Of course not. José Mourinho, in fact, also had his say when both teams were about to return to the pitch after the half-time break. The Special One was spotted by cameras while harshly reprimanding the Bournemouth defender.
Check all the action out with our videos below:
Mings' stamp and Ibra's elbow
Mou's reaction:
