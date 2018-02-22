Zlatan Ibrahimovic just did this on his LA Galaxy debut... pic.twitter.com/AXO2G8RtVF — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) 31 marzo 2018

You couldn't write a better script.



ZLATAN. STOPPAGE TIME. 4-3. #LAvLAFC https://t.co/9ya60MdXk6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) 31 marzo 2018

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a sensational brace in his MLS debut with LA Galaxy yesterday night. The former Sweden star helped his side to seal a crucial 4-3 win against LAFC, the other club of Los Angeles.Both goals sums up Ibrahimovic’s skills: the first one is a typically powerful long range shot, whilst the second, a late winner for LA, is a fine header that provides LA Galaxy a win in Ibra’s debut in the United States.Watch Ibrahimovic’s goals in the video below: