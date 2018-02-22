The 2 players that made San Siro bounce. Imagine Fenomeno and The God on the same side then the world would bounce @Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/zKi2blkbr4 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) 26 aprile 2018

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo are some of the best known Serie A legends. Ronaldo played for both Inter and AC Milan, whilst Ibra also played for both Serie A giants but begun his career in Italy wearing the shirt of Juventus.The former Sweden and Brazil strikers met in the USA and Ibrahimovic posted one of his classic social media message, referring to himself as ‘God’.Two of Ronaldo and Zlatan’s former clubs (Inter and Juve) meet at the San Siro today and that’s the message that Ibra wanted to share before tomorrow’s big game.