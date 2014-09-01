Watch: Immobile gives Bonucci a rough time as the pictures go viral on the web

It wasn't a good game by Milan as they lost to Lazio in Rome (4-1). Ciro Immobile was everywhere as he scored three goals for Inzaghi's team. Leonardo Bonucci and Musacchio were in charge of covering him as they failed to do so on the night. Immobile made a few remarks to Bonucci during the game as both Italian national team players had a discussion at the end of the game since the ex-Bianconeri star wasn't pleased with Immobile one bit. As the game is now finished, there are many pictures that have been posted on the web (mostly by Juve and Inter fans) as they had it against Bonucci...



