Watch: Inter-Napoli, racist chants against Koulibaly too...
30 April at 22:35After the Muntari case earlier today, Kalidou Koulibaly was now also targeted by racist chants. A minority group of Inter supporters made racial noises towards Koulibaly after he had tackled Murillo (and was booked for it). These so called fans clearly targeted Koulibaly in a racial way as the defender pointed towards the Curva Nord while reporting these acts to the referee (Mr. Rocchi). Even so, the game went on...
You can watch the Video of this moment right here :
Dopo #Muntari fischi razzisti anche per #Koulibaly che si lamenta con #Rocchi #InterNapoli #italiaterzomondo pic.twitter.com/iQnK8AevIo— Lorenzo Bettoni (@LoreBetto) April 30, 2017
