After the Muntari case earlier today, Kalidou Koulibaly was now also targeted by racist chants. A minority group of Inter supporters made racial noises towards Koulibaly after he had tackled Murillo (and was booked for it). These so called fans clearly targeted Koulibaly in a racial way as the defender pointed towards the Curva Nord while reporting these acts to the referee (Mr. Rocchi). Even so, the game went on...