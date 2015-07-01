You can watch the Callejon goal right here :

Inter are currently playing against Napoli in an important game for both clubs. Both teams are playing for a European spot as Napoli are third and Inter are seventh. Yuto Nagatomo just committed a big error as he allowed José Maria Callejon to put Napoli ahead 0-1 just before half-time.Let's see if Inter will be able to bounce back quickly but it is never easy to concede a goal just before the break ...