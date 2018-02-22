Another Inter monument

The Nerazzurri were due to officially inaugurate a mural that had been painted in Barbieri street tomorrow morning, only to wake up today to find that the words “Inter m**da” (no need to translate that one, right) scribbled beneath it, with the rest of the image spray-painted in places, too.

The mural (sponsored by Mediaset) was supposed to sum up the Nerazzurri’s history in eleven images, and had such famous names as Giacinto Facchetti, Giuseppe Bergomi, Ronaldo, Javier Zanetti and Diego Milito on it. Some of the faces had been rudely spray-painted, too.

This isn’t the first time that this has happened, leading many to believe that Milan supporters are behind this: another memorial in Helenio Herrera square has been similarly defaced, with plaques being ripped out and left on the pavement.