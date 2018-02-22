Watch: Italian journalist thrown out of the Bernabeu after showing banknote to Real fans

Italian journalist Mino Taveri was thrown out of the press area of the Santiago Bernabeu yesterday night after showing banknotes to Real Madrid fans. The La Liga giants were awarded controversial a last-minute penalty kick against Juventus in the return leg of the quarter finals of the Champions League.



Ronaldo netted from the spot after that Buffon was sent off for protesting against the referee’s decision. The goal of the Portuguese ace made Juventus’ three-goal comeback useless as Real Madrid secured their pass for the semi-finals.



​Taveri is reported to have shown fans of Real Madrid a banknote seconds after Michael Oliver decision to award their side a penalty kick.



Footages of Taveri leaving the stands of the Bernabeu have been circulating around social media. Watch the picture in our gallery.

