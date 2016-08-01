Watch Joe Hart arrive in Milan to talk to Chelsea officials over a summer move - Video

England goalkeeper Joe Hart could be on the verge of securing a summer move to Chelsea after being filmed arriving at a Milan hotel to meet Chelsea executives during yesterday’s transfer deadline day.



The 29-year-old, who is currently on a season-long loan at Torino, is believed to be getting increasingly frustrated about his future. With recent reports linking him with a move to Liverpool, these latest developments could well set off a summer transfer race to secure his signature for next season.



