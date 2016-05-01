Watch: José Mourinho answers journalist’s mobile phone during press conference

Manchester United face Liverpool at the Old Trafford tomorrow but the Red Devils’ boss José Mourinho doesn’t seem to be too stressed by the imminent direct clash against the Reds. During today’s pre-match press conference, the Special One has answered a journalist’s mobile phone while replying to one of the many questions asked by other reporters. Watch the manager’s and the reporters’ reaction as the former Chelsea man decides to pick up the phone. Hilarious!

