Stevan Jovetic pose avec le maillot de Monaco. Il portera le numéro 10, qui appartient normalement à... Kylian Mbappé. pic.twitter.com/IL9ahuxBoK — Vines Foot (@vinesfoot) August 28, 2017

Inter star Stevan Jovetic is a new player of Monaco. The Ligue 1 giants have completed the signing of the Montenegro International for € 12 million and the player has taken Mbappé’s number 10 shirt which means the Frenchman’s move to Psg is also a completed transfer negotiation.The picture of Jovetic wearing Monaco’s no.10 shit has spread around social media and proves he will be the replacement of Mbappé.Diego Costa and Belotti had also emerged as potential replacements for the talented French striker but Monaco opted to sign the former Man City star who has joined Monaco for a cheaper price than the Chelsea and Torino strikers.