Jurgen Klopp has proven once again how kind he is, sending a cute video message to an in ill Everton fan.

​Young Noah Cunningham, 13, suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, so when his auntie Alisson met Klopp at a Formby petrol station, he was only too happy to oblige her with a sweet cameo.

“Hi Noah, we’re here in Formby at the petrol station,” he says in the video (which you can see below).

“Your Auntie told me that you, at the moment, are not in the best shape.

“But that will change soon, I am sure. I have heard that you are a Evertonian… a HUGE Evertonian!

“Hopefully you’ll enjoy this video, I am sure, and hope to see you soon, surely at the next Derby.”