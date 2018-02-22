Juventus fans are understandably disappointed this morning.

A comeback for the ages, quashed by a late penalty call (though it does look like Benatia barged into Vazquez) is heartbreaking stuff, that’s for sure.

Yet there’s something that has generally not been mentioned in the Italian media: the regular goal which Isco had disallowed when the Bianconeri were only leading 1-0.

As you can see below, the Spaniard is actually in line with the last man - though it’s understandable why the Michael Oliver’s assistant thought it wasn’t.

We got robbed off a proper goal, Isco sealed the game for us but they had other plans... pic.twitter.com/SoGadmzsYZ — Rk (@RkFutbol) April 11, 2018

This goal could have changed the game completely. Instead, Mario Mandzukic scored a second, Juve added a third… and it suddenly looked like the Bianconeri were in dreamland.

But it wasn’t to be...