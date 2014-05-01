Juventus starwas racially abused yesterday night during an interview held with Rai after the final whistle of the Turin derby between Juventus and Torino which ended with a 1-1 draw. The Morocco star was talking from the Juventus Stadium with'spublic broadcasting company when he heard an insult in the headphones provided by the Italian TV. Nobody could hear the insult but Benatia plus journalists and commentator who were asking questions to the former Bayern Munich who was understandably furious and left the interview. “Who has just talked? Who has said that? I heard an insult”, Benatia said before leaving the interview According to several reports in Italy Juventus expect Rai to identify the responsible of the abuse and present formal excuses to the club and the player.