Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is currently putting his players through their paces ahead of tomorrow night’s crunch UEFA Champions League quarter-final showdown against Real Madrid.It remains to be seen whether the Tuscan tactician will stick with the 3-5-2 formation which served his side so well as they dispatched AC Milan 3-1 on Saturday. He could of course revert back to a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 system with both Juan Cuadrado and Mario Mandžukić expected to be at his disposal.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)