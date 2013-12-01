Now it’s official – Juventus are the champions of Italy for a sixth consecutive time. Goals from Mandzukic, Dybala and Alex Sandro ensured Allegri’s men cruised to a 3-0 home win over Crotone at the J Stadium this afternoon.



The team from Reggio Calabria can still save their Serie A status on the final weekend but the afternoon, indeed the season, belongs to Juventus who have now completed part two in their quest to land an historic treble. Now it’s full steam ahead to Cardiff on June 3 for a date with destiny against Real Madrid.