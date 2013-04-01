Juventus managed to held Barcelona to 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou yesterday night sealing qualification to Champions League semi-finals. The Serie A giants had beaten the blaugrana 3-0 in the reverse fixture in Turin and yesterday’s result was enough for Max Allegri’s side to make it through the semis.is the only player to have stayed in Barcelona and will make return to Italy in the next few hours. The team is now travelling to Vinovo where players will train later today.