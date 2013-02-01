Watch: Juventus president falls over celebrating Champions League triumph
10 May at 10:52There are some who have taken Juventus’ qualification to the Champions League final a little too emotionally.
The Bianconeri defeated Monaco 2-1 yesterday to guarantee the trip to the Millenium Stadium, the second goal coming from a spectacular Dani Alves finish.
The former Barcelona man’s volley was so spectacular, in fact, that it caused president Andrea Agnelli to trip and fall down the VIP stand at the J Stadium, needing cousing John Elkann to pick him up.
Watch the footage here!
@EdoDalmonte
#JuveMonaco #agnelli cade sugli spalti per l'esultanza dopo il gol di @DaniAlvesD2 pic.twitter.com/85c73UV0nf— Claudio Cannizzaro (@ClaCannizzaro) 9 maggio 2017
Go to comments