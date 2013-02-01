There are some who have taken Juventus’ qualification to the Champions League final a little too emotionally.The Bianconeri defeated Monaco 2-1 yesterday to guarantee the trip to the Millenium Stadium, the second goal coming from a spectacular Dani Alves finish.The former Barcelona man’s volley was so spectacular, in fact, that it caused president Andrea Agnelli to trip and fall down the VIP stand at the J Stadium, needing cousing John Elkann to pick him up.