Watch: Juventus star duo back in Juventus training

Juventus are due to play their second Champions League game against Olympiacos tomorrow night. The Serie A giants lost their opening clash to Barcelona and are now in need of a win. The bianconeri trained today in Vinovo and our reporter in Turin Nicola Balice shot a few videos of their training. Both Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio are back in action and have been training alongside the rest of the team. Although they are not expected to start tomorrow night, Max Allegri hopes they can play a few minutes at least. Watch more videos of Juventus' training session here.