Juventus are training at their training ground Vinovo ahead of their incoming Champions League clash against Barcelona. Max Allegri will have to do without the likes of Juan Cuadrado (suspended), Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio (both injured). The Old Lady faced Barcelona in the Champions League quarter finals last season managing to make it through the semifinals thanks to a 3-0 win on aggregate. The game between the bianconeri and the La Liga giants is one of the most expected clashes of Champions League matchday 1.