Juventustomorrow night in the second game of the Champions League group stage. The bianconeri lost their opening clash against Barcelona and left the Nou Cam with a heavy 3-0 defeat to catty on their shoulders. The last Champions League finalists want to get their first win in the competition. The bianconeri are the Serie A table leaders with 18 points in 6 games. Today the bianconeri squad is training in Vinovo and our reporter in Turin Nicola Balice shot a few videos of the bianconeri training ahead of tomorrow's game.