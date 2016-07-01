Watch Juventus' training ahead of Olympiacos Champions League clash
26 September at 16:15Juventus face Olympiacos at the Allianz Stadium tomorrow night in the second game of the Champions League group stage. The bianconeri lost their opening clash against Barcelona and left the Nou Cam with a heavy 3-0 defeat to catty on their shoulders. The last Champions League finalists want to get their first win in the competition. The bianconeri are the Serie A table leaders with 18 points in 6 games. Today the bianconeri squad is training in Vinovo and our reporter in Turin Nicola Balice shot a few videos of the bianconeri training ahead of tomorrow's game.
#Juventus train ahead of #olympiacos clash 1/3#JuventusOlympiacos #JuveOlympiacos #Dybala #Cuadrado #Higuain #Matuidi pic.twitter.com/16FVwb0rRL— Calciomercatocom(En) (@CmdotCom_En) September 26, 2017
Go to comments