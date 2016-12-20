Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne has been spotted in Naples to visit his compatriot Dries Mertens. The Napoli winger scored seven goals in the last two Serie A games and the former Chelsea youngster has decided to go to Naples alongside his fiancée Michele Lacroix to visit one of his best friends. Pictures of De Bruyne and Mertens having dinner together have been posted by several Instagram users. Dreams of Napoli fans to see the Belgium duo wearing the azzurri shirt in the future, however, are impossible to be realized as De Bruyne’s price-tag is more than € 70 million and the Belgian star is on a € 9-million-a-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.











Buongiorno Naples ♡ Una foto pubblicata da Michèle Lacroix (@lacroixmichele) in data: 20 Dic 2016 alle ore 06:14 PST