Arsenal needs all the favours they can get this afternoon against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. They cannot afford to squander golden chances such as the one by expensive summer signing Alexandre Lacazette in the first-half.



The Frenchman somehow managed to fire the ball over the crossbar from a few metres out after good work from Aaron Ramsey which left his coach Arsene Wenger looking in disbelief from the touchline. The Gunners will wonder how they are not ahead in this game after a goalless first 45 minutes.



What will be more irritating to Gunners fans is the fact that wantaway midfielder Alexis Sanchez found it all very amusing.