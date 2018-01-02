Four years after selecting Miami for the site of his future MLS club, David Beckham will officially become an owner on Monday.

The English legend, and MLS pioneer, is being awarded a franchise by league commissioner Don Garber at a ceremony in Miami.

Though it is required for new owners to shell out $150 million to join MLS, Beckham's playing contract with the league allows him to start one for only $25 million.

You can watch the announcement live, here