Gabigol is close to joining Benfica, according to the latest reports.

Sky Sports claim that the Liverpool and Sporting Lisbon target is

We filmed him in Milan (via Pasquale Guarro, see below) as he went to speak to the Nerazzurri, with talks of the possible move circulating over the last couple of days.

The Lisbon club was set to pay 60% of his salary in a one-year loan worth 500.000.

​There’s a new condition, now, namely the right to buy the Brazilian for 25 million at the end of the loan.

Benfica need a forward player, especially now that Kostas Mitroglou is headed to Marseille.

The Portuguese side is interested in a two-season loan, while the Nerazzurri only want to leave the 21-year-old for a year.

Though he cost Inter over

30 million (a lot more with bonuses and commissions) last summer, the former Santos player barely ever started, scoring only one Serie A goal.