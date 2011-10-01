Athletic Bilbao ran out comfortable 2-0 winners in this lunchtime’s big Basque derby in Spain against Real Sociedad. Inaki Williams, the 22-year-old who is causing a stir around Europe scored his side’s second (his first of 2017) after some poor defending from the home sides defence.



William s has been heavily linked with a possible move to Liverpool in the summer and whilst he’s still not the finished article, his displays this season have done enough to suggest he could become one of the world’s most outstanding players.

