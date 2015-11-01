Watch Schick's great goal here:

It did not take Schick much time as he scored another goal for Sampdoria today in their clash versus Belotti's Torino. He showed off his talent again as he beat Joe Hart with a great left-footed shot from outside the area.He has been attracting the interest of many big clubs of late including Liverpool, Inter and Juventus. This coming summer should be a very heated one for the young rising offensive talent.