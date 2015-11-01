Watch: Liverpool target scores yet again as Sampdoria take the lead
29 April at 20:59It did not take Schick much time as he scored another goal for Sampdoria today in their clash versus Belotti's Torino. He showed off his talent again as he beat Joe Hart with a great left-footed shot from outside the area.
He has been attracting the interest of many big clubs of late including Liverpool, Inter and Juventus. This coming summer should be a very heated one for the young rising offensive talent.
Watch Schick's great goal here:
Announce Schick @Inter— Interista (@InterPrimavera) April 29, 2017
pic.twitter.com/xqlKDHeoX2
