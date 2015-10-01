Watch: Lorenzo Insigne beats Navas from miles away to put Napoli ahead
15 February at 21:04Lorenzo Insigne has just confirmed why he deserves his moniker "Il Magnifico".
The Magnificent Napoli star put Napoli ahead in tonight's Champions League trip to Real Madrid with a stunner.
Seeing Real goalkeeper Keylor Navar off his line, the 25-year-old wizard curled a perfect ball past the Costa Rican to put Napoli ahead.
Watch it here:
Lorenzo Insigne wonder goal. pic.twitter.com/gXNIVKbotw— IG▫ (@GIadiatore) February 15, 2017
