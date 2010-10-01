Watch: Man United target scores wondergoal for Juventus
22 January at 14:13Juventus teen sensation Moise Kean has shown once again why he’s one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders.
The Gazzetta dello Sport published a video online of the Manchester United and Arsenal target making a mazy run past several defenders, before firing a stunner past the goalkeeper.
Although also linked with Manchester City, speculation is rife at the moment that the prodigy is on his way to Old Trafford, after it emerged that he’s been chatting to Paul Pogba, who left Juventus for Manchester this summer for a huge fee.
This news comes a few days after the Daily Star (via the Manchester Evening News) confirmed that some of Europe’s top clubs are chasing the precocious Bianconeri attacker.#
Valued at £10m, Kean has already seen action both in the Champions League and the Serie A.
Represented by Mino Raiola, Kean has yet to sign a professional deal with the Bianconeri, and was apparently very close to moving to Ajax in the summer.
This was revealed when CM correspondent Nicola Balice spoke to his mother, who confirmed the story but also expressed her “gratitude” to Juventus for helping her son come a long way, amid transfer rumours linking him to Manchester City and Arsenal.
