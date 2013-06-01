Watch: Man Utd, AC Milan striking target scores brace to secure Lazio derby win over Roma
30 April at 14:25Lazio star Keita Balde will be one of the most talked footballers in the summer as the contract of the Senegalese winger expires in June 2018 and the player is not open to sign a contract extension with his club. Several European clubs are being linked with a move for the product of Barcelona academy with Manchester United, Lazio and Juventus that are believed to be among the most interested clubs in signing the 22-year-old. Keita netted his 12th and 13th goal in Serie A this season scoring a brace against Lazio city rivals Roma helping his side to seal a crucial 3-1 win. The bianconcelesti could be open to sell the player for € 30 million in the summer.
#Keita Balde Diao! #Lazio in vantaggio! #RomaLazio 0-1 #DerbyDellaCapitale pic.twitter.com/SRFWRRn9lQ— Alessia Novelli (@Alessia_Nov) April 30, 2017
#RomaLazio 1-3— TuttoCampo+4 (@TuttoCampoPlus4) April 30, 2017
Gol di #Keita, doppietta per lui. @keitabalde14 @OfficialSSLazio @SerieA_TIM pic.twitter.com/gJ0iF9Ckpr
Go to comments