Manchester United have taken 17-year-old Italian striker Pierpaolo D’Errico on trial, gianlucadimarzio reports.



The Italian wonderkid plays for a Heffort Soccer Dream, a youth football club in Italy and is the current leading scorer of the ‘Allievi Regionali’ (Under 17). His coach is former Uruguay striker Ernesto Chevanton.



​Gianlucadimarzio reports that Man Utd invited D’Errico to have a trial with Manchester United so that members of the scouting staff could take a glance at his skills. D’Errico netted a hat-trick in his first ‘friendly’ game during his trial at Manchester.







“I’m happy to be here, that’s an incredible joy”, D’Errico said.



“I trained with the U18 team and in the other pitch I could see Zlatan Ibrahimovic and all the other Manchester United players”. D’Errico has also taken a picture with the former Sweden striker and AC Milan star. No coincidence that D’Errico is also a die-hard fan of the rossoneri.

