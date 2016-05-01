Manchester City ran out emphatic 4-1 winners against Real Madrid last night in front of 93,000 spectators at the Los Angeles Coliseum. After a rather dull opening 45 minutes, the game sprang into life after the interval as Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne started to run the show.



In a devastating spell, City went four goals ahead thanks to Otamendi, a brace from John Stones and a superb strike from Diaz. Real’s consolation was probably the best goal of the night however with Oscar crashing in an effort from outside the penalty area.

