These may be troubled times for Manchester City on the field but some of the clubs players took time out to celebrate the Chinese New Year, by going rooster racing!



Belgian defender Vincent Kompany was one of the main protagonists alongside Yaya Toure (who named his rooster after striker Raheem Sterling), Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta, Leroy Sane and Fernandinho. After enjoying some downtime after last weekend’s 2-2 home draw against Spurs, it’s back to the serious stuff from Tuesday as they prepare for next Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round trip to Crystal Palace.

