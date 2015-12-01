You can watch the goal right here bellow (via Scot Munroe):

Radja Nainggolan was at it again as he scored a big goal to put Roma ahead in their game against Verona (which is currently ongoing). The conditions in this game aren't tne best but the Belgian international still scored a nice goal to put his team ahead. Many clubs have been interested in getting him including Manchester United, Chelsea and Inter Milan but in the end, Nainggolan stayed in Rome.