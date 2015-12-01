Watch: Manchester United and Chelsea target scores a great goal for Roma
16 September at 20:58Radja Nainggolan was at it again as he scored a big goal to put Roma ahead in their game against Verona (which is currently ongoing). The conditions in this game aren't tne best but the Belgian international still scored a nice goal to put his team ahead. Many clubs have been interested in getting him including Manchester United, Chelsea and Inter Milan but in the end, Nainggolan stayed in Rome.
You can watch the goal right here bellow (via Scot Munroe):
Brilliant one touch goal in horrible rain. Nainggolan #RomaVerona #AsRoma pic.twitter.com/ucVkqjs9ia— Scot Munroe (@scot_munroe) September 16, 2017
