Watch Manchester United target make a calamitous mistake for Milan this afternoon
02 April at 15:25
One of the most talked about players in world football made a huge error this afternoon in the latest round of Serie A matches. Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, the subject of a proposed £50 million move to Manchester United this summer, gifted Pescara the opening goal of the game at the Stadio Adriatico by making a mistake that would not look out of place in the local amateur leagues.
OK Donnarumma what did you smoke? pic.twitter.com/3OdCCSMybH— Eden (@EdenDassidy) April 2, 2017
The Red Devils are closely monitoring the 18-year-old with reports that current number one David De Gea is set to join Real Madrid this summer.
