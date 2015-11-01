OK Donnarumma what did you smoke? pic.twitter.com/3OdCCSMybH — Eden (@EdenDassidy) April 2, 2017

One of the most talked about players in world football made a huge error this afternoon in the latest round of Serie A matches. Milan goalkeeper, the subject of a proposed £50 million move to Manchester United this summer, gifted Pescara the opening goal of the game at the Stadio Adriatico by making a mistake that would not look out of place in the local amateur leagues.