Watch: Manolas breaks into tears after Roma win v. Barcelona

Roma star Kostas Manolas scored the winner for the giallorossi in yesterday’s return Champions League quarter final clash against Barcelona. The Greece International netted an own goal in the opening clash at the Nou Camp last week but managed to turn things around at the Olimpico thanks to a stunning performance against Leo Messi and Luis Suarez.



The former Olympiacos star netted the winner for Roma in the 81st minute and his goal allowed Eusebio Di Francesco’s side to make it through the next stage.



Right after the final whistle, Manolas broke into tears as fans celebrated this amazing and historical Champions League win.



Watch the scenes at the Olimpico in our gallery.

