Former Napoli and Argentina starbelieves Vincenzo Montella is not the right person to replace Berizzo as the new Sevilla manager.The former International striker has just posted a picture in his official Instagram profile writing a message against the former AC Milan manager.“It is crazy to see Montella replacing Berizzo”, Maradona said.“He was sacked by AC Milan with shame and there are thousands of managers who would be better than him. Agents can’t rule football. Berizzo should have continued his work at Sevilla or someone else should have been hired, Montella must be changed.”