Borussia Dortmund centre-backhas posted his first Instagram picture after that the team bus of the Bundesliga giants was attacked yesterday night. Three bombs detonated close to the bus while the team was travelling to the Signad Iduna Park to play Monaco in the Champions League quarter finals.“As you can see I am doing much better. Thank you everybody for all your support and your messages! All my strength to my team mates, supporters and fans and to @bvb09 for tonight's match! #HejaBVB ”, the former Barcelona defender wrote in his Instagram account.