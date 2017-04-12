Watch: Marc Bartra posts first picture after Borussia Dortmund team bus attack
12 April at 17:25Borussia Dortmund centre-back Marc Bartra has posted his first Instagram picture after that the team bus of the Bundesliga giants was attacked yesterday night. Three bombs detonated close to the bus while the team was travelling to the Signad Iduna Park to play Monaco in the Champions League quarter finals. Bartra was hit by the splinter of a broken glass and had to undergo surgery yesterday night.
“As you can see I am doing much better. Thank you everybody for all your support and your messages! All my strength to my team mates, supporters and fans and to @bvb09 for tonight's match! #HejaBVB”, the former Barcelona defender wrote in his Instagram account.
Hola a todos! Como veis ya estoy mucho mejor, muchas gracias a todo el mundo por los mensajes de apoyo! Toda mi fuerza a mis compañeros, afición y todo el @bvb09 el partido de esta noche! #HejaBVB Hello everybody! As you can see I am doing much better. Thank you everybody for all your support and your messages! All my strength to my team mates, supporters and fans and to @bvb09 for tonight's match! #HejaBVB
